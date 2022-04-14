DogeGF (DOGEGF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DogeGF (DOGEGF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DogeGF (DOGEGF) Information DogeGF is an innovative blockchain meme project that stands at the crossroads of cryptocurrency and community spirit. Built on a foundation of reciprocity, it aims to redefine the meme coin landscape by promoting acts of kindness and mutual support among its users. Official Website: https://www.dogegf.com Buy DOGEGF Now!

DogeGF (DOGEGF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DogeGF (DOGEGF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.80M $ 2.80M $ 2.80M Total Supply: $ 32,579.81T $ 32,579.81T $ 32,579.81T Circulating Supply: $ 27,540.48T $ 27,540.48T $ 27,540.48T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.31M $ 3.31M $ 3.31M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DogeGF (DOGEGF) price

DogeGF (DOGEGF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DogeGF (DOGEGF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGEGF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGEGF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGEGF's tokenomics, explore DOGEGF token's live price!

