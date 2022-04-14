Discover key insights into Dogelana (DGLN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Dogelana (DGLN) Information

Dogelana is a Shiba Inu-inspired token built on Solana. Dogelana aims to donate millions to animal charities and shelters around the world as the project grows.

Featuring exclusive 3D NFTs, play-to-earn games, and a booming community, Dogelana is ready for the future.

Transparency, honesty, and consistency are at the core of Dogelana.

This original concept and killer application of the immensely powerful Solana blockchain has positioned us to heel and stay as the leading Shiba Inu of Solana.

There will be imposters; There will be competitors; But there is only one true Dogelana.