Dogelana is a Shiba Inu-inspired token built on Solana. Dogelana aims to donate millions to animal charities and shelters around the world as the project grows.
Featuring exclusive 3D NFTs, play-to-earn games, and a booming community, Dogelana is ready for the future.
Transparency, honesty, and consistency are at the core of Dogelana.
This original concept and killer application of the immensely powerful Solana blockchain has positioned us to heel and stay as the leading Shiba Inu of Solana.
There will be imposters; There will be competitors; But there is only one true Dogelana.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogelana (DGLN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DGLN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DGLN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
