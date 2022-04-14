DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) Tokenomics
The main utility and $DOGPAD “burner” is the LaunchPad, where Shibarium projects can launch their ICOs. But this isn’t all, as DogPad will have a whole ecosystem of utilities for the creation of new tokens on Shibarium:
Launchpad: Create ICOs for projects Contract Creation: Deploy contracts without code knowledge Telegram Bot Deployer: Deploy contracts without code knowledge through our telegram bot Farming Pools: Create farming pools for your token, where holders can add liquidity and generate income from holding liquidity tokens Bridge: A simple and known bridge where you can bridge your $BONE from the Ethereum chain to the Shibarium chain, paying a low 0.5% fee which is stored in $DOGPAD’s treasury Locker: One of the fastest utilities to build, and with the correct exposure, one of the most profitables. Team’s will pay $BONE fees to lock their Liquidity tokens or just to create Vestings. Based on the amount of tokens on a new chain, having such utility pre-launch will make us shine from the rest of projects These utilities will generates us an income, which 70% will be used to buy & burn $DOGPAD monthly
Understanding the tokenomics of DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGPAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGPAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
