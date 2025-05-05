dogwithSHDZ Price (SHDZ)
The live price of dogwithSHDZ (SHDZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 49.09K USD. SHDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key dogwithSHDZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- dogwithSHDZ price change within the day is -16.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of dogwithSHDZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dogwithSHDZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dogwithSHDZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dogwithSHDZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-56.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of dogwithSHDZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-16.68%
-38.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SHDZ (Dog with SHDZ) is a fun and community-driven memecoin centered around a dog mascot wearing sunglasses. The project aims to blend humor, creativity, and the spirit of crypto culture, offering a token that goes beyond typical memecoins. With its fair launch on Pump.fun, $SHDZ ensures transparency and equal opportunity for all participants. The token is designed to create a vibrant, engaged community that shares a love for memes, lightheartedness, and the festive side of crypto. While the project celebrates inclusivity and fun, $SHDZ is also exploring future utility and expanding its presence through strategic partnerships, listings, and community-driven initiatives. The mascot’s love for Christmas vibes adds a unique, seasonal twist to the brand, further distinguishing $SHDZ in the memecoin landscape.
