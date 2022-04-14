Doll Face (DOLL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Doll Face (DOLL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Doll Face (DOLL) Information $DOLL is a fun Ethereum memecoin honoring Doll Face, Matt Furie’s unique character. It has no traditional utility but exists purely for memes, jokes, creative expression, social fun, and online entertainment. Trade it, collect it, or enjoy the laughs. $DOLL brings together a global community that celebrates humor, creativity, internet culture, and sharing memes with everyone. Official Website: https://dollface-cto.fun/ Buy DOLL Now!

Doll Face (DOLL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 135.11K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.11K
All-Time High: $ 0.00248624
All-Time Low: $ 0.00102769
Current Price: $ 0.00135113

Doll Face (DOLL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Doll Face (DOLL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOLL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOLL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOLL's tokenomics, explore DOLL token's live price!

DOLL Price Prediction
Want to know where DOLL might be heading? Our DOLL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

