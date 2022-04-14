Dolphin (DOLPHIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dolphin (DOLPHIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dolphin (DOLPHIN) Information The project was established through the BAGS.FM app which is platform that allows projects to create projects with cause, our project directly generates trading fees and processes them through the BAGS app to directly donate towards the official Dolphin Project - We're the first crypto token to passively provide donations and change to acquatic life and have already raised $8,000 towards providing sactuary for captured dolphins. Official Website: https://savedolphin.org Buy DOLPHIN Now!

Dolphin (DOLPHIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dolphin (DOLPHIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.97K $ 17.97K $ 17.97K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.97K $ 17.97K $ 17.97K All-Time High: $ 0.00003638 $ 0.00003638 $ 0.00003638 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001653 $ 0.00001653 $ 0.00001653 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Dolphin (DOLPHIN) price

Dolphin (DOLPHIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dolphin (DOLPHIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOLPHIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOLPHIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOLPHIN's tokenomics, explore DOLPHIN token's live price!

