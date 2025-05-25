DOLR AI Price (DOLR)
The live price of DOLR AI (DOLR) today is 0.00997029 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.37M USD. DOLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOLR AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DOLR AI price change within the day is -7.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 637.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DOLR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of DOLR AI to USD was $ -0.000856076628655.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DOLR AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DOLR AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DOLR AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000856076628655
|-7.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DOLR AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-7.90%
-10.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralised Open Ledger for Responsible Social Cloud or DOLR AI is a blockchain-powered infrastructure which provides a comprehensive and seamless platform for companies, developers, and users to build, scale, and innovate in a decentralised ecosystem. Built as a Layer 2 solution on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), DOLR AI extends ICP’s capabilities to create a decentralised, user-owned social cloud. Each user is assigned a dedicated canister, ensuring autonomous data ownership, execution, and interaction while benefiting from ICP’s serverless and scalable infrastructure. By networking these user-owned canisters, DOLR AI forms a dynamic and scalable social graph—a decentralised ecosystem that currently connects over 500,000 users, enabling seamless interaction while ensuring privacy, security, and consent-based data sharing. This social graph serves as the foundation of the DOLR AI cloud, allowing businesses to engage with an interconnected user base without relying on centralised intermediaries. By harnessing ICP's scalability using canister smart contracts, DOLR AI removes the barriers associated with user acquisition and growth, allowing companies the opportunity to build and grow responsibly while respecting user autonomy.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
