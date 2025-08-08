What is Dope (DOPE)

$DOPE - The Illegitimate Lovechild of Doge & Pepe Somewhere deep in the blockchain sewer, Doge and Pepe had an awkward staring contest… …one thing led to another, it turned into a one-night stand.… and BOOM 9 months later, out popped $DOPE - a cursed yet majestic dopamine-infused memecoin baby that no one asked for but everyone needed. Now it’s here. It’s loud. It’s DOPE. This isn’t financial advice, this is emotional damage on-chain No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. LP tokens are locked, and contract ownership is renounced.

Dope (DOPE) Resource Official Website

Dope (DOPE) Tokenomics

