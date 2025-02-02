DOUBT (DOUBT) Information

DOUBT is a meme cryptocurrency token on the PulseChain blockchain. The classic "X" for Doubt meme is now reimagined and powered by the greenest logo in crypto, the "X" from Incentive token, a reward token given to LP farmers on the PulseChain network.

Launched on February 2, 2025, it has the contract address 0x6ba0876e30CcE2A9AfC4B82D8BD8A8349DF4Ca96

The project includes community activities such as giveaways, meme contests, music videos featuring ecosystem tokens, milestone celebrations and detective themed cases. It is listed on platforms like LibertySwap for cross-chain access and maintains liquidity pools paired with $INC. As of August 2025, it has over 1,300 followers on X and engages in promotional content within the PulseChain network.