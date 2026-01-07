Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Tokenomics
Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Information
Down Bad Gaming is powered by the UP GOOD Protocol, a system engineered to burn the supply of $DOWNBAD toward zero and make holders up good.
Every transaction incurs a 2.5% fee that is permanently burned, creating continuous deflation and sustainable upward pressure over time.
The protocol was built to usher in a new era of community coins on Solana, driven not by promises or hype, but by code, belief, and unstoppable mechanics.
Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOWNBAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOWNBAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOWNBAD's tokenomics, explore DOWNBAD token's live price!
DOWNBAD Price Prediction
Want to know where DOWNBAD might be heading? Our DOWNBAD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for