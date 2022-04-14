Down Bad Gaming Price Today

The live Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) price today is $ 0.00033988, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOWNBAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00033988 per DOWNBAD.

Down Bad Gaming currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 211,694, with a circulating supply of 622.90M DOWNBAD. During the last 24 hours, DOWNBAD traded between $ 0.00033894 (low) and $ 0.00034431 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00161993, while the all-time low was $ 0.00032656.

In short-term performance, DOWNBAD moved +0.23% in the last hour and +1.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Down Bad Gaming (DOWNBAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 211.69K$ 211.69K $ 211.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.69K$ 211.69K $ 211.69K Circulation Supply 622.90M 622.90M 622.90M Total Supply 622,900,447.6944063 622,900,447.6944063 622,900,447.6944063

