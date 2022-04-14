Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM) Tokenomics
Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM) Information
Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron.
Drop allows a user to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as ATOM, TIA, etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the se assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem. In addition to that, Drop allows users migrate their stake from a native staking position with a validator to a liquid position seamlessly, without having to wait for the unbonding period.
Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DATOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DATOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DATOM's tokenomics, explore DATOM token's live price!
DATOM Price Prediction
Want to know where DATOM might be heading? Our DATOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.