dTRINITY S (DS) Tokenomics
dTRINITY is the world’s first subsidized stablecoin protocol—a new DeFi primitive designed to lower borrowing costs & boost yields. It is live on Fraxtal & Sonic, with planned expansion to Ethereum & other chains within 2025.
Decentralized, Fully-Backed Stablecoins – dUSD (USD-pegged) & dS (pegged to Sonic’s native token $S) are fully backed 1:1 by exogenous, yield-bearing reserves.
Borrower Subsidies – Unlike traditional stablecoins that pay yields to their holders (supply side), dTRINITY redirects underlying yields to its stablecoin borrowers (demand side), subsidizing their Borrow APYs—sometimes even into negative rates (i.e., you get paid to borrow).
Enhanced Yields – Borrowers can loop yield-bearing assets with subsidized stablecoin loans, maximizing profits & capital efficiency. Lenders can earn interest & rewards by supplying dUSD & dS. Lending yields are also boosted thanks to higher credit demand & utilization.
dTRINITY S (DS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of dTRINITY S (DS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.