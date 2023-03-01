DucatusX (DUCX) Tokenomics
DucatusX (DUCX) Information
What is the project about? The DucatusX blockchain protocol was deployed to expand the Ducatus Group’s vision of blockchain usability. DUCX, the native coin of the DucatusX blockchain, started trading in December 2022.
What makes your project unique? DucatusX provides an infrastructural support framework that equips blockchain developers with the necessary tools for creating and deploying smart contracts that comply with DRC-20 standards, enabling the development of both current and future decentralized applications. DucatusX Coin (DUCX) is the native coin that pays all transaction fees deployed on the DucatusX ecosystem.
To date, DucatusX is home to the following projects: QMN (Queen Margherita Napoli) Token JWAN Token AA+ Token GOLD MV Token Bullion Token My Planet Earth (MPE) Token Serenissima NFT GOLD MV NFT Pizza Heritage NFT Prime Gold NFT S.E.E.D. NFT
Fast Facts • Total number of DUCX is fixed at maximum 777,874,205 • Layer 1 blockchain, EVM-compatible • Low transaction and gas fees, smart contracts available • Enables only trusted and verified project tokens • Strong supporting community • Native blockchain for the upcoming NFTyNation market place and AA+ DEX
DucatusX (DUCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DucatusX (DUCX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUCX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUCX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
