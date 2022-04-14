DungeonSwap (DND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DungeonSwap (DND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DungeonSwap (DND) Information We are building a decentralized table-top RPG style web game on the Binance Smart Chain with yield farming features.

Tokenomics is healthy, we have a long term maximum supply of 10,000,000 DND tokens and we burn the tokens via gaming mechanism, so over the long term, your DND Token the currency of DungeonSwap) will only get more worthy

Our unique feature beyond a standard yield-farming is a game called ""The Dungeon"" and ""Boss Battleground"" which the development team is working very hard to develop and hope to serve as a long term feature that generate user satisfaction. Official Website: https://dungeonswap.app/ Buy DND Now!

DungeonSwap (DND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DungeonSwap (DND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.79K Total Supply: $ 5.89M Circulating Supply: $ 5.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.49K All-Time High: $ 16.08 All-Time Low: $ 0.00535602 Current Price: $ 0.00551681

DungeonSwap (DND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DungeonSwap (DND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DND's tokenomics, explore DND token's live price!

