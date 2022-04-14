Dusty (DUSTY) Tokenomics
$DUSTY is a memecoin inspired by Dusty, a character from Matt Furie’s Boys Club—the same universe that brought Pepe the Frog to life. This project embraces internet culture with a blend of nostalgia, humor, and strong community vibes. As a fan-driven initiative, $DUSTY highlights Dusty’s oddball charm in Furie’s surreal world while fostering a fun, inclusive, and decentralized crypto experience for meme lovers and collectors alike.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dusty (DUSTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUSTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUSTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.