E4C (E4C) Information

E4C is a gaming ecosystem on Sui built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. Anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. E4C: Final Salvation is Ambrus Studio’s marquee title that aims to bring 100M users into web3.

Highlights:

E4C: Ludus is a beacon of Sui’s gaming ecosystem, built in collaboration with Mysten Labs. A formidable founding team boasting pedigrees from AAA studios and a proven track record of success within the MOBA genre. Sui’s first major game token launch with the entire protocol’s support behind it. A sustainable, long-term token flow, complemented by a robust token sink driven by genuine consumption demand from players. E4C: Final Salvation is the first web3 project with major web2 publishers on board, making E4C the first large web3 game with major traditional game publisher support. ~1M registered users across multiple platforms

Official Website:
https://www.ambrus.studio/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.ambrus.studio/

E4C (E4C) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for E4C (E4C), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 494.47K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 128.24M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.86M
All-Time High:
$ 0.137584
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00347053
Current Price:
$ 0.00386153
E4C (E4C) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of E4C (E4C) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of E4C tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many E4C tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand E4C's tokenomics, explore E4C token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.