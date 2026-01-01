EarthMeta Price Today

The live EarthMeta (EMT) price today is $ 0.00290288, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00290288 per EMT.

EarthMeta currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,810,209, with a circulating supply of 2.02B EMT. During the last 24 hours, EMT traded between $ 0.00283041 (low) and $ 0.00305879 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.196647, while the all-time low was $ 0.00215702.

In short-term performance, EMT moved -2.28% in the last hour and -13.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

EarthMeta (EMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.81M$ 5.81M $ 5.81M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.05M$ 6.05M $ 6.05M Circulation Supply 2.02B 2.02B 2.02B Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EarthMeta is $ 5.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EMT is 2.02B, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.05M.