Eat Trade Fart (ETF) Information The $ETF Eat Trade Fart community aims to unite crypto traders through the humorous yet relatable actions they all engage in—eating, trading, and farting. This movement on the Solana blockchain encourages traders to embrace these quirky moments, creating a fun and supportive environment. By coming together under the banner of Eat Trade Fart, the community fosters growth and a shared sense of connection within the crypto world. Official Website: http://www.eattradefart.com Buy ETF Now!

Eat Trade Fart (ETF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eat Trade Fart (ETF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 78.55K $ 78.55K $ 78.55K Total Supply: $ 998.57M $ 998.57M $ 998.57M Circulating Supply: $ 998.57M $ 998.57M $ 998.57M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.55K $ 78.55K $ 78.55K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Eat Trade Fart (ETF) price

Eat Trade Fart (ETF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eat Trade Fart (ETF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETF's tokenomics, explore ETF token's live price!

