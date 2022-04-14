eBTC (EBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into eBTC (EBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

eBTC (EBTC) Information eBTC is a collateralized crypto asset soft pegged to the price of Bitcoin and built on the Ethereum network. It is backed exclusively by Lido's stETH and powered by immutable smart contracts with minimized counterparty reliance. It is designed to be the most decentralized synthetic Bitcoin in DeFi and offers the ability for anyone in the world to borrow BTC at no cost. Built by BadgerDAO Official Website: https://www.ebtc.finance/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/Badger-Finance/ebtc-purple-paper/blob/main/eBTC_Protocol_-_Purple_Paper.pdf Buy EBTC Now!

eBTC (EBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for eBTC (EBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.63M $ 3.63M $ 3.63M Total Supply: $ 31.61 $ 31.61 $ 31.61 Circulating Supply: $ 31.61 $ 31.61 $ 31.61 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.63M $ 3.63M $ 3.63M All-Time High: $ 122,939 $ 122,939 $ 122,939 All-Time Low: $ 51,866 $ 51,866 $ 51,866 Current Price: $ 114,881 $ 114,881 $ 114,881 Learn more about eBTC (EBTC) price

eBTC (EBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of eBTC (EBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EBTC's tokenomics, explore EBTC token's live price!

EBTC Price Prediction Want to know where EBTC might be heading? Our EBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EBTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!