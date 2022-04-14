Discover key insights into EchoMetrix (MTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

EchoMetrix (MTX) Information

EchoMetrix is a cross-chain analytics and rewards ecosystem that transforms reputation and influence into measurable, on-chain value.

By combining wallet activity and social engagement (like tweets, mentions, and trends), EchoMetrix calculates a unique EchoScore for every user — a transparent reputation metric that powers rewards, rankings, and project discovery.

The platform includes tools like:

MetrixRadar (real-time trend tracker),

Community Share (revenue distribution to contributors),

Agent AI (trend-predictive automation), and

MTXPad (token launch system with a bonding-curve-based graduation model called MTXFuel).

At its core, EchoMetrix helps communities track what’s real, reward what matters, and build with credibility across Ethereum and beyond — all powered by the $MTX token.