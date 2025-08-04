What is EchoMetrix (MTX)

EchoMetrix is a cross-chain analytics and rewards ecosystem that transforms reputation and influence into measurable, on-chain value. By combining wallet activity and social engagement (like tweets, mentions, and trends), EchoMetrix calculates a unique EchoScore for every user — a transparent reputation metric that powers rewards, rankings, and project discovery. The platform includes tools like: MetrixRadar (real-time trend tracker), Community Share (revenue distribution to contributors), Agent AI (trend-predictive automation), and MTXPad (token launch system with a bonding-curve-based graduation model called MTXFuel). At its core, EchoMetrix helps communities track what’s real, reward what matters, and build with credibility across Ethereum and beyond — all powered by the $MTX token.

EchoMetrix (MTX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

EchoMetrix (MTX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EchoMetrix (MTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MTX token's extensive tokenomics now!