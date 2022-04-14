Discover key insights into ECO AI (ECO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ECO AI (ECO) Information

EcoAI: On a Mission to save the World.

EcoAI is an AI-powered ecosystem designed to create utilities that generate revenue. Hosted on carbon-free cloud servers, it fosters creativity, engagement, and eco-conscious innovation through four interconnected AI Agents that learn from and improve each other:

AI Agent Builder: A custom dApp where users can create their own AI agents or use pre-built ones like Echo AI (eco-focused), Pirate (a Solana expert), or Marvin (a crypto-savvy pessimist). AI X Army: An automated tool to trend hashtags or tokens while reinvesting profits into sustainability. X AI Agent: Focused on spreading $ECO’s mission for a greener world on X. TG AI Agent: A Telegram chatbot packed with all things EcoAI, built on GROK’s LLM.

EcoAI represents the future of AI innovation, merging profitability with purpose. By choosing EcoAI, you’re not just joining a tech revolution—you’re actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable planet.🌱