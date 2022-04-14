Discover key insights into EGAZ (EGAZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

EGAZ (EGAZ) Information

What is Egaz (EGAZ)? EGAZ is the base currency of Etica blockchain. Etica is a Desci (Decentralised Science) project. It is a blockchain for Open Source medical research without intellectual property.

EGAZ is the cypto-currency that is used for:

Fees for processing transactions.

Reward EGAZ miners that support Etica blockchain.

Store of value: EGAZ supply will be limited by a tail emission and it can become a store of value