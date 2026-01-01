What is the current price of EGL1?

The live price of EGL1 (EGL1) is ₹2.442647649766526175000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is EGL1 positioned in the market?

EGL1 currently sits at market rank #1005, supported by a market capitalization of ₹2347726658.2672641675000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of EGL1?

The circulating supply of EGL1 is 960649865.8331409 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of EGL1?

During the last 24 hours, EGL1 traded within a range of ₹1.554739770805810950000 (24-hour low) and ₹2.442647649766526175000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is EGL1 from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

EGL1 reached an all-time high of ₹11.0936222911285725000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹1.524831933646798950000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is EGL1 trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for EGL1?

The current price movement of 57.10% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.