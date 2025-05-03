What is Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Axie Infinity Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Axie Infinity, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AXS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Axie Infinity price prediction page.

Axie Infinity Price History

Tracing AXS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AXS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Axie Infinity price history page.

How to buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

AXS to Local Currencies

1 AXS to VND ₫ 64,550.695 1 AXS to AUD A$ 3.80215 1 AXS to GBP ￡ 1.83975 1 AXS to EUR € 2.15864 1 AXS to USD $ 2.453 1 AXS to MYR RM 10.47431 1 AXS to TRY ₺ 94.61221 1 AXS to JPY ¥ 355.4397 1 AXS to RUB ₽ 202.83857 1 AXS to INR ₹ 207.59739 1 AXS to IDR Rp 40,213.10832 1 AXS to KRW ₩ 3,435.57368 1 AXS to PHP ₱ 136.53398 1 AXS to EGP ￡E. 124.51428 1 AXS to BRL R$ 13.85945 1 AXS to CAD C$ 3.38514 1 AXS to BDT ৳ 299.0207 1 AXS to NGN ₦ 3,931.07968 1 AXS to UAH ₴ 102.0448 1 AXS to VES Bs 215.864 1 AXS to PKR Rs 691.54976 1 AXS to KZT ₸ 1,262.46098 1 AXS to THB ฿ 81.1943 1 AXS to TWD NT$ 75.33163 1 AXS to AED د.إ 9.00251 1 AXS to CHF Fr 2.01146 1 AXS to HKD HK$ 19.01075 1 AXS to MAD .د.م 22.71478 1 AXS to MXN $ 48.02974

Axie Infinity Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Axie Infinity What is the price of Axie Infinity (AXS) today? The live price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is 2.453 USD . What is the market cap of Axie Infinity (AXS)? The current market cap of Axie Infinity is $ 395.04M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AXS by its real-time market price of 2.453 USD . What is the circulating supply of Axie Infinity (AXS)? The current circulating supply of Axie Infinity (AXS) is 161.05M USD . What was the highest price of Axie Infinity (AXS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is 165.523 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Axie Infinity (AXS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Axie Infinity (AXS) is $ 790.43K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

