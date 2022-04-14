Egypt Cat (SPHYNX) Tokenomics
Long before humanity even existed, the land was ruled not by men but by creatures of immense power and wisdom. Among them, none were more feared than Sphynx, a being of royal blood and arcane might, whose dominion extended far beyond the vast desert.
Sphynx’s power was unmatched—he commanded the elements, bent space, and—above all—could turn cats into undead and recruit them for his Undying Army. The ancient world thrived under his rule, but envy grew among his followers—particularly among the fluffy cats.
A few millennia ago
Led by their generals, the fluffy cats conspired to seal Sphynx away with powerful magic. Betrayed, he was confined in a sarcophagus for thousands of years.
But now Sphynx has awakened, and his only desire is to destroy his enemies and restore his empire—and no one is safe from his cursed flames.
Egypt Cat (SPHYNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Egypt Cat (SPHYNX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPHYNX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPHYNX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.