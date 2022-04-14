Element 280 (ELMNT) Tokenomics
Element 280 (ELMNT) Information
Element 280 (AKA E280) is an NFT collection and token aimed to be a one stop shop for Titanx users. Not sure which projects to participate in? Don't have time to read every single whitepaper? Press the easy button! By holding the ELMNT token or NFT, it is like owning a piece of every project in the ecosystem.
Element 280 (ELMNT) is an erc20 token bonded with all of the Titanx ecosystem tokens through LP's. ELMNT/DRAGONX, ELMNT/HLX, ELMNT/HYPER, etc. By being bonded with all of the ecosystem, the market value of ELMT is a leverage play of all ecosystem tokens combined (including TITANX itself).
Element 280 (ELMNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Element 280 (ELMNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Element 280 (ELMNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Element 280 (ELMNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELMNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELMNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ELMNT's tokenomics, explore ELMNT token's live price!
ELMNT Price Prediction
Want to know where ELMNT might be heading? Our ELMNT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.