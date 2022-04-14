Elexium (EX) Information

Elexium is the first VE DEX on Alephium Blockchain. Aiming to be the top liquidity Arena for the Alephium Blockchain, the user centric emission model empowers "The People's Choice" and the Elexium Flywheel. Users can trade, stake, vote, earn and share in fees while exploring the Alephium Ecosystem.

Dapps can bribe users to vote for their liquidity pools, and everybody can share in the process for deciding where rewards go. A decentralized manner of DEX emissions that empowers the users to have a stake in the future of the platform.