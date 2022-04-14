Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) Tokenomics

Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) Information

sdeUSD is the staked version of deUSD - a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar powered by Elixir. Through Elixir’s native integrations with RWA issuers, deUSD serves as the default currency for BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, Apollo, and others to enter DeFi.

sdeUSD will also be used as the preferred collateral within Elixir's ecosystem, with most Elixir-powered exchanges natively accepting it as yield-bearing collateral.

Official Website:
https://www.elixir.xyz/deusd
Whitepaper:
https://docs.elixir.xyz/deusd

Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 56.36M
$ 56.36M
Total Supply:
$ 53.44M
$ 53.44M
Circulating Supply:
$ 53.44M
$ 53.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.36M
$ 56.36M
All-Time High:
$ 1.2
$ 1.2
All-Time Low:
$ 0.593515
$ 0.593515
Current Price:
$ 1.055
$ 1.055

Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SDEUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SDEUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.