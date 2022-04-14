ellow (Y) Tokenomics

ellow (Y) Information

Yellow is a meme token launched on bnbchain, which is launched from fourmeme. $Y token has no utility so far. It aims to use yellow elements for secondary creation and viral spread. Since Binance's elements are mainly yellow, the goal of $Y is to build a community that likes yellow. By sharing memes and art related to yellow,brings Y token holders together closely. This is a PVE social experiment and also a performance art, to see whether the community can make a project better and whether it can make a yellow circle bigger and bigger.

Official Website:
https://y-cult.com/

ellow (Y) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ellow (Y), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 44.25K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 987.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 44.82K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
ellow (Y) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ellow (Y) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of Y tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many Y tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand Y's tokenomics, explore Y token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.