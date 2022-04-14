Elon GOAT (EGT) Tokenomics

Elon GOAT (EGT) Information

Through building a biblical-sized monument in honor of one of the wealthiest, most powerful, and instantly recognizable man in the world, Elon Musk, Elon GOAT Token embarks on a cryptocurrency-fueled mission unlike anything else the space has ever experienced. Powered by an almost guaranteed underlying virality factor, alongside an immensely experienced team and world-famous designers, ElonGoat will construct and tour a real-life, quintessential monument that the cryptocurrency space deserves. When the Elon GOAT is completed, we’re towing it to Tesla and demanding that Elon claim his GOAT! The Elon GOAT Monument will serve as an anchor to the token and as a tribute to the world’s Crypto community!

Official Website:
https://www.elongoat.io/

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 9.00B
$ 9.00B$ 9.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 241.53K
$ 241.53K$ 241.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00394355
$ 0.00394355$ 0.00394355
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Elon GOAT (EGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Elon GOAT (EGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of EGT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many EGT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand EGT's tokenomics, explore EGT token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.