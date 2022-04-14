Elon GOAT (EGT) Information

Through building a biblical-sized monument in honor of one of the wealthiest, most powerful, and instantly recognizable man in the world, Elon Musk, Elon GOAT Token embarks on a cryptocurrency-fueled mission unlike anything else the space has ever experienced. Powered by an almost guaranteed underlying virality factor, alongside an immensely experienced team and world-famous designers, ElonGoat will construct and tour a real-life, quintessential monument that the cryptocurrency space deserves. When the Elon GOAT is completed, we’re towing it to Tesla and demanding that Elon claim his GOAT! The Elon GOAT Monument will serve as an anchor to the token and as a tribute to the world’s Crypto community!