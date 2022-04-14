Discover key insights into Elons Gamertag (RANDOM9), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Elons Gamertag (RANDOM9) Information

RANDOM9 is a memecoin that represents Elon Musk's hoppy and gaming user tag. RANDOM9 is purely a memecoin with no utility projects.

RANDOM9 is the same gaming user tag that Elon Musk has been using for multiple years. This has been confirmed by him.

RANDOM9 started as a memecoin after Elon Musk kept streaming video games from RANDOM9 account.

The project goal is to spread the fun meme culture around the video game industry.

There are no utilities. This project is not associated in any way with Elon Musk.