Elvis is the world's first baboon with AI-linked brain-spinal BCI interface.
Innovative by design, this Brain-Computer Interface opens up revolutionary possibilities for paralyzed patients by establishing a direct connection between the brain and external devices. It transforms thoughts into actions, enabling communication, control, and interaction with the world.
The Interface in Elvis's brain is an extraordinary marvel—a 400-channel bidirectional system that not only transmits but also captures complex neural signals. At its core lies implantable electronics, with electrodes reading the brain cortex’s activity to control a computer. This data is then wirelessly transmitted (using technologies like Bluetooth) to a device where specialized software interprets it to, for example, move a cursor.
This experiment also caused a significant stir in the scientific community, attracting the attention of many science enthusiasts and creating a dedicated fanbase for Elvis (4818 subscribers in X). The name "Elvis" became a sensation, inspiring the creation of numerous meme tokens under the same name (ELVIS) while the original token ELVIS has about 2300 holders at Mcap of $2,5M after the week since of it's launch on pump.fun.
Russian Venture Fund “Voshod” has invested 305 million RUB ($3.5M) in the Elvis project.
ELVIS (ELVIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ELVIS (ELVIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELVIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELVIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ELVIS's tokenomics, explore ELVIS token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.