$EMERGE powers the first platform bringing AI content generation directly into social media feeds. As a product token, $EMERGE aligns user incentives with long term investors while generating operational income through workflow usage fees and creator revenue splits. $EMERGE serves as the parent token for our upcoming workflow token launch pad ecosystem, where viral AI workflows can spawn their own tokens paired to $EMERGE, creating a multi layered economy that captures value from every viral moment and meme created on our platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Emerge (EMERGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMERGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMERGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
