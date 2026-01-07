What is $CPT

Market Cap: $ 2.22M
Total Supply: $ 7.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.55M
All-Time High: $ 0.409879
All-Time Low: $ 0.127412
Current Price: $ 0.221775

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Information Empulser is a forward-thinking technology company revolutionizing wireless power transfer for industrial and consumer markets. Guided by its motto “Power Unbound,” Empulser designs advanced systems using induction, magnetic resonance, radio frequency, millimeter wave, and light technologies. The company focuses on smart energy networks, IoT integration, and sustainable, contactless power ecosystems that enable a seamless, cable-free future. Official Website: https://www.empulser.com/

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $CPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $CPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $CPT's tokenomics, explore $CPT token's live price!

