The live Empulser Enterprises price today is 0.207871 USD.$CPT market cap is 2,062,127 USD. Track real-time $CPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Empulser Enterprises price today is 0.207871 USD.$CPT market cap is 2,062,127 USD. Track real-time $CPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 $CPT to USD Live Price:

$0.207871
+4.80%1D
USD
Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:24:23 (UTC+8)

Empulser Enterprises Price Today

The live Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) price today is $ 0.207871, with a 4.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.207871 per $CPT.

Empulser Enterprises currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,062,127, with a circulating supply of 10.00M $CPT. During the last 24 hours, $CPT traded between $ 0.154416 (low) and $ 0.230921 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.409879, while the all-time low was $ 0.127412.

In short-term performance, $CPT moved +7.18% in the last hour and +0.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Market Information

$ 2.06M
--
$ 1.44M
10.00M
6,999,997.593133
The current Market Cap of Empulser Enterprises is $ 2.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $CPT is 10.00M, with a total supply of 6999997.593133. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.44M.

Empulser Enterprises Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.154416
24H Low
$ 0.230921
24H High

$ 0.154416
$ 0.230921
$ 0.409879
$ 0.127412
+7.18%

+4.84%

+0.61%

+0.61%

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ +0.0095931.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ -0.0991269240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ -0.0046825437.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Empulser Enterprises to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0095931+4.84%
30 Days$ -0.0991269240-47.68%
60 Days$ -0.0046825437-2.25%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Empulser Enterprises

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $CPT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Empulser Enterprises could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Empulser Enterprises will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $CPT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Empulser Enterprises Price Prediction.

What is Empulser Enterprises ($CPT)

Empulser is a forward-thinking technology company revolutionizing wireless power transfer for industrial and consumer markets. Guided by its motto “Power Unbound,” Empulser designs advanced systems using induction, magnetic resonance, radio frequency, millimeter wave, and light technologies. The company focuses on smart energy networks, IoT integration, and sustainable, contactless power ecosystems that enable a seamless, cable-free future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Resource

Official Website

About Empulser Enterprises

What is the live price of Empulser Enterprises?

Empulser Enterprises is trading at ₹18.7710507792300225000, showing a price movement of 4.83% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is $CPT today?

The price volatility of $CPT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Empulser Enterprises?

The token fluctuated between ₹13.9439872667451600000 (low) and ₹20.8524989873073975000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has $CPT generated?

In the last 24 hours, $CPT accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹37.0126642116506025000, and the all-time low is ₹11.5054871621498700000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Empulser Enterprises?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does $CPT compare to other Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Solana Ecosystem,Made in USA,Robotics tokens?

Within the Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Solana Ecosystem,Made in USA,Robotics category, $CPT shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Empulser Enterprises

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Empulser Enterprises

