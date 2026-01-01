What is the live price of Empulser Enterprises?

Empulser Enterprises is trading at ₹18.7710507792300225000, showing a price movement of 4.83% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is $CPT today?

The price volatility of $CPT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Empulser Enterprises?

The token fluctuated between ₹13.9439872667451600000 (low) and ₹20.8524989873073975000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has $CPT generated?

In the last 24 hours, $CPT accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹37.0126642116506025000, and the all-time low is ₹11.5054871621498700000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Empulser Enterprises?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does $CPT compare to other Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Solana Ecosystem,Made in USA,Robotics tokens?

Within the Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Solana Ecosystem,Made in USA,Robotics category, $CPT shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.