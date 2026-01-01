ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Engrave Protocol price today is 0 USD.ENGRAVE market cap is 81,840 USD. Track real-time ENGRAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Engrave Protocol price today is 0 USD.ENGRAVE market cap is 81,840 USD. Track real-time ENGRAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ENGRAVE

ENGRAVE Price Info

What is ENGRAVE

ENGRAVE Official Website

ENGRAVE Tokenomics

ENGRAVE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Engrave Protocol Logo

Engrave Protocol Price (ENGRAVE)

Unlisted

1 ENGRAVE to USD Live Price:

--
----
-17.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:01:43 (UTC+8)

Engrave Protocol Price Today

The live Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) price today is $ 0, with a 17.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENGRAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ENGRAVE.

Engrave Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,840, with a circulating supply of 998.37M ENGRAVE. During the last 24 hours, ENGRAVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ENGRAVE moved +2.27% in the last hour and -40.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Market Information

$ 81.84K
$ 81.84K$ 81.84K

--
----

$ 81.84K
$ 81.84K$ 81.84K

998.37M
998.37M 998.37M

998,372,676.468004
998,372,676.468004 998,372,676.468004

The current Market Cap of Engrave Protocol is $ 81.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ENGRAVE is 998.37M, with a total supply of 998372676.468004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.84K.

Engrave Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.27%

-17.50%

-40.96%

-40.96%

Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Engrave Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Engrave Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Engrave Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Engrave Protocol to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-17.50%
30 Days$ 0-44.36%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Engrave Protocol

Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ENGRAVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Engrave Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Engrave Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ENGRAVE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Engrave Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE)

Engrave Protocol is an MCP-based service designed to provide AI agents and automated applications with real-time, reliable access to Bitcoin blockchain data. Instead of relying on traditional API keys or monthly subscription plans, Engrave uses the x402 Payment Protocol, where every request is authenticated and settled via USDC micropayments on the Solana network.

This “pay-per-request” model makes the platform highly flexible and cost-efficient, allowing developers to query mempool activity, transaction details, fee conditions, UTXO data, and more—while paying only for what they actually use. Responses are returned in a structured, agent-ready format, making Engrave ideal for AI tools, trading bots, analytics systems, and automated workflows that rely on accurate blockchain data.

Engrave Protocol offers a modern, streamlined alternative to traditional blockchain data providers by removing fixed costs, eliminating credential management, and enabling instant, frictionless access through on-chain micropayments.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Resource

Official Website

About Engrave Protocol

What is the live price of Engrave Protocol?

Engrave Protocol is trading at ₹0.007403826958566255000, showing a price movement of -17.50% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is ENGRAVE today?

The price volatility of ENGRAVE within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Engrave Protocol?

The token fluctuated between ₹0.006660463583319210000 (low) and ₹0.0101162452038480000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has ENGRAVE generated?

In the last 24 hours, ENGRAVE accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹0.027493606049993685000, and the all-time low is ₹0.006660463583319210000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Engrave Protocol?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does ENGRAVE compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, ENGRAVE shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Engrave Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:01:43 (UTC+8)

Engrave Protocol (ENGRAVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Engrave Protocol

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002908
$0.00000000002908$0.00000000002908

+778.54%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06527
$0.06527$0.06527

+552.70%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05164
$0.05164$0.05164

+416.40%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000008259
$0.0000008259$0.0000008259

+175.30%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.74
$15.74$15.74

+57.40%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.