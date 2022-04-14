Enki (ENKI) Tokenomics
Enki is a fully decentralized protocol built on the PulseChain network. The goal is simple. pDAI to $1. Many people push this narrative but how many are actually doing something to achieve this goal?
The mission of this project is to stimulate the pDAI/Atropa ecosystem by autonomously buying and burning pDAI, Teddy Bear, pTGC, & Alien along with rewarding holders with pDAI, Teddy Bear, Atropa, & pWBTC. This provides a fully decentralized way to add constant buy & deflationary pressure on these assets.
pTGC & Alien are incorporated into the protocol's buy & burn system because these assets have heavy liquidity bondings with the entire pDAI/Atropa ecosystem which means they will outperform most assets on PulseChain that are not tied into these liquidity webs.
Holders will also be rewarded with constant drips of pWBTC which is the PulseChain copy of BTC.
Understanding the tokenomics of Enki (ENKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ENKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ENKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
