EnKryptedAI isn’t just another crypto project—it’s a next-gen AI-powered watchdog designed to keep investors safe in an increasingly complex blockchain landscape. Unlike traditional security tools, EnKryptedAI leverages machine learning, blockchain forensics, and real-time threat intelligence to detect scams, fraudulent transactions, and high-risk projects before they cause damage. By continuously scanning the blockchain, monitoring smart contract vulnerabilities, and analyzing transaction patterns, EnKryptedAI acts as a real-time security layer for crypto enthusiasts, traders, and developers.
What truly sets EnKryptedAI apart is its adaptive AI engine, which evolves with emerging threats. Instead of relying on outdated blacklists or manual reporting, EnKryptedAI’s AI models learn from historical fraud data, anomaly detection, and decentralized risk scoring to provide proactive alerts. Whether it's identifying rug pulls, phishing schemes, or pump-and-dump tactics, EnKryptedAI delivers instant, AI-driven risk assessments to ensure users make informed decisions. Integrated with trading platforms, wallets, and DeFi applications, EnKryptedAI becomes a seamless guardian, empowering users to trade with confidence.
EnKryptedAI (KRAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EnKryptedAI (KRAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
