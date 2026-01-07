Tracer is building the financial backbone for the carbon removal economy by combining blockchain transparency with a dual-token model designed to unlock liquidity, incentivize participation, and fund undercapitalized projects. With TRCR’s deflationary distribution mechanics, the Carrot token’s governance through Tracer DAO, and a focus on verifiable traceability, Tracer enables individuals and institutions to confidently engage in carbon credit markets. By bridging sustainability with decentralized finance, Tracer transforms the urgent challenge of climate change into one of the most significant financial opportunities of our time.