Tracer Price(TRCR)
The live Tracer (TRCR) price today is $ 0.0006429, with a 2.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006429 per TRCR.
Tracer currently ranks #4584 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 TRCR. During the last 24 hours, TRCR traded between $ 0.0006256 (low) and $ 0.0006599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.014238421365938952, while the all-time low was $ 0.000637266377143801.
In short-term performance, TRCR moved -0.48% in the last hour and -22.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.52K.
ARB
The current Market Cap of Tracer is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.52K. The circulating supply of TRCR is 0.00, with a total supply of 12500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.04M.
Track the price changes of Tracer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000014462
|-2.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028571
|-81.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028571
|-81.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0028571
|-81.64%
Today, TRCR recorded a change of $ -0.000014462 (-2.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0028571 (-81.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TRCR saw a change of $ -0.0028571 (-81.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0028571 (-81.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Tracer is building the financial backbone for the carbon removal economy by combining blockchain transparency with a dual-token model designed to unlock liquidity, incentivize participation, and fund undercapitalized projects. With TRCR’s deflationary distribution mechanics, the Carrot token’s governance through Tracer DAO, and a focus on verifiable traceability, Tracer enables individuals and institutions to confidently engage in carbon credit markets. By bridging sustainability with decentralized finance, Tracer transforms the urgent challenge of climate change into one of the most significant financial opportunities of our time.
