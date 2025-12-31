Tracer Price Today

The live Tracer (TRCR) price today is $ 0.0006429, with a 2.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006429 per TRCR.

Tracer currently ranks #4584 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 TRCR. During the last 24 hours, TRCR traded between $ 0.0006256 (low) and $ 0.0006599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.014238421365938952, while the all-time low was $ 0.000637266377143801.

In short-term performance, TRCR moved -0.48% in the last hour and -22.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.52K.

Tracer (TRCR) Market Information

Rank No.4584 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 12.52K$ 12.52K $ 12.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.04M$ 8.04M $ 8.04M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 12,500,000,000 12,500,000,000 12,500,000,000 Total Supply 12,500,000,000 12,500,000,000 12,500,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ARB

