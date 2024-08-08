ENTROPY (ENT) Information

Launched on August 8, 2024, ENTROPY is a mineable memecoin project, where the token is mined in a DePIN-like way. ENTROPY miners mine entropy, which is literally nothing, generating useless randomness for which they are rewarded. With no VCs, no airdrops, and no founder allocation, ENTROPY is all about miners. At ENTROPY, miners eat first.

With a goal of never generating network revenue, ENTROPY seeks to be the lower bound of crypto: A token with a lower market must be doing nothing, but with extra steps.