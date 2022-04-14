EnviDa (EDAT) Information

The EnviDa project has set itself the task of creating a decentralized solution for the collection of sensitive, future-relevant environmental data. Based on our self-developed DriveMining technology, we are creating a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides a globally independent foundation for the collection, storage and utilization of mobile environmental data. The DriveMining system thereby works independently from the connected sensors and generates passive income for the respective user by mining cryptocurrencies. The basic idea behind this project is to equip transportation companies, such as cabs, Uber or delivery services with our DriveMiner system, which can currently be integrated into hybrid and electric vehicles and will permanently mine various cryptocurrencies.