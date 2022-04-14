Epoch (EPOCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Epoch (EPOCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Epoch (EPOCH) Information $epoch is the native token of the Epoch NFT project. The visionary art movement born on Solana. It fuels a bold creative ecosystem built around art, digital collectibles, and community-powered expression. At its core, Epoch is a living, evolving universe where every piece of art is a 1/1, manually crafted by the founder using AI, with unique names and metadata that form the backbone of its lore. Official Website: https://x.com/epoch_grails Buy EPOCH Now!

Epoch (EPOCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Epoch (EPOCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.58K $ 10.58K $ 10.58K Total Supply: $ 929.06M $ 929.06M $ 929.06M Circulating Supply: $ 929.06M $ 929.06M $ 929.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.58K $ 10.58K $ 10.58K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Epoch (EPOCH) price

Epoch (EPOCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Epoch (EPOCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPOCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPOCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPOCH's tokenomics, explore EPOCH token's live price!

