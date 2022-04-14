Discover key insights into Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL) Information

Equalizer Exchange stands at the forefront of decentralized finance, operating as an advanced Automated Market Maker (AMM) specifically crafted to revolutionize the liquidity landscape on the Sonic blockchain.

As an advanced designed liquidity hub, it serves as a central point for tokens to not only contribute liquidity but also to leverage incentives for expansion. Equalizer employs a highly efficient liquidity model that underpins the fluid exchange of tokens, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for growth and accessibility.