Etarn Logo

Etarn Price (ETAN)

Unlisted

1 ETAN to USD Live Price:

$0.04282807
+21.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Etarn (ETAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-04 14:38:48 (UTC+8)

Etarn (ETAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03509445
24H Low
$ 0.04330509
24H High

$ 0.03509445
$ 0.04330509
$ 0.04330509
$ 0.03480024
-0.38%

+21.69%

--

--

Etarn (ETAN) real-time price is $0.04279808. Over the past 24 hours, ETAN traded between a low of $ 0.03509445 and a high of $ 0.04330509, showing active market volatility. ETAN's all-time high price is $ 0.04330509, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03480024.

In terms of short-term performance, ETAN has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, +21.69% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Etarn (ETAN) Market Information

$ 555.61K
--
$ 42.80M
12.98M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Etarn is $ 555.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ETAN is 12.98M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.80M.

Etarn (ETAN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ +0.00762733.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etarn to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00762733+21.69%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Etarn (ETAN)

Etarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that addresses global sanitation and agricultural challenges through its “Toilet-to-Earn” model. The project deploys smart toilets that can be installed quickly in urban and rural areas, transforming human waste into organic fertilizer for farming. In addition, Etarn generates advertising revenue through digital displays and collects anonymized user data for valuable insights. Verified emission reductions from this process will be converted into carbon credits, adding further economic value. A portion of these revenues is used for token buybacks and user rewards via ETAN, ensuring real-world utility and continuous demand. By combining blockchain innovation with tangible social impact, Etarn aims to improve public health, promote environmental sustainability, and build a scalable token economy that serves global markets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Etarn (ETAN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Etarn Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Etarn (ETAN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Etarn (ETAN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Etarn.

Check the Etarn price prediction now!

ETAN to Local Currencies

Etarn (ETAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Etarn (ETAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETAN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Etarn (ETAN)

How much is Etarn (ETAN) worth today?
The live ETAN price in USD is 0.04279808 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ETAN to USD price?
The current price of ETAN to USD is $ 0.04279808. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Etarn?
The market cap for ETAN is $ 555.61K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ETAN?
The circulating supply of ETAN is 12.98M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ETAN?
ETAN achieved an ATH price of 0.04330509 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ETAN?
ETAN saw an ATL price of 0.03480024 USD.
What is the trading volume of ETAN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ETAN is -- USD.
Will ETAN go higher this year?
ETAN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ETAN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-04 14:38:48 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

