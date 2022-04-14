Etarn (ETAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Etarn (ETAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Etarn (ETAN) Information Etarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that addresses global sanitation and agricultural challenges through its “Toilet-to-Earn” model. The project deploys smart toilets that can be installed quickly in urban and rural areas, transforming human waste into organic fertilizer for farming. In addition, Etarn generates advertising revenue through digital displays and collects anonymized user data for valuable insights. Verified emission reductions from this process will be converted into carbon credits, adding further economic value. A portion of these revenues is used for token buybacks and user rewards via ETAN, ensuring real-world utility and continuous demand. By combining blockchain innovation with tangible social impact, Etarn aims to improve public health, promote environmental sustainability, and build a scalable token economy that serves global markets. Official Website: https://www.etarn.io/en Whitepaper: https://upbeat-bird-a655d57b9a.media.strapiapp.com/ETARN_Whitepaper_2025_7_V_1_3_c98fb11f83.pdf Buy ETAN Now!

Etarn (ETAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Etarn (ETAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 556.81K $ 556.81K $ 556.81K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 12.98M $ 12.98M $ 12.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.89M $ 42.89M $ 42.89M All-Time High: $ 0.04330509 $ 0.04330509 $ 0.04330509 All-Time Low: $ 0.03480024 $ 0.03480024 $ 0.03480024 Current Price: $ 0.04289053 $ 0.04289053 $ 0.04289053 Learn more about Etarn (ETAN) price

Etarn (ETAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Etarn (ETAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETAN's tokenomics, explore ETAN token's live price!

