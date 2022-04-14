Etheism (E) Tokenomics
Etheism is an ERC-20 token with serial numbers that incorporates a unique feature: it embeds an SVG image of an 'Etheist Freak' directly within the token’s transaction data. This image is generated using a mathematical formula inspired by DNA sequencing, evolving as the token supply decreases.
Unlike standard ERC-721 tokens, which use separate protocols for storing images, Etheism integrates its image directly into the token itself. This approach establishes Etheism as a protocol distinct from traditional token standards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Etheism (E) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of E tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many E tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
