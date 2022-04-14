ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Information

$EBULL is a meme coin that’s all about the bullish energy of the crypto market. It’s built on Ethereum, and yes, even Vitalik gave it a nod—how’s that for a seal of approval? There’s no fancy utility here, just a straightforward symbol of the market’s wild ride.

$EBULL is for the community, by the community. It’s all about good vibes, memes, and having a laugh while riding the market waves. We’re planning some epic events, and who knows—maybe even a cheeky airdrop or two. No complex promises, just a fun coin with a bit of bull spirit.

0% TAX ~ No fees applied to buying, selling, or transferring $BULL!

Contract Renounced ~ $BULL owner has given up control over it. By the people. For the people.

LP Burned ~ Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens permanently removed from circulation.